Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here We Go: ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Compares Sexism To Racism

Another "feminist" who needs a history lesson.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 - Behind The Scenes Fan Event

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty


Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke missed the mark in a recent Rolling Stone interview. The 30-year-old British actress was talking about sexism in the movie industry, when she made an argument comparing it to racism.

A self described feminist, Clarke started off by describing the very real experiences of woman getting less lines than men in movies and women having to be on set for longer periods of time just for hair and makeup. Clarke then hit us with the, “I feel so naive for saying it, but it’s like dealing with racism.”

There’s more.

“You’re aware of it, and you’re aware of it, but one day, you go, ‘Oh, my God, it’s everywhere!’ Like you suddenly wake up to it and you go, ‘Wait a fucking second, are you . . . are you treating me different because I’ve got a pair of tits? Is that actually happening?’ It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that’s my daily life.”

Clarke probably should have stopped right at, “I feel so naive for saying it.” From the start, her comparison of experiencing sexism as a White women to racism erases the experiences of Black people, especially Black women. Years of racist terror on whole communities, White institutional power, and generational wealth already privileges Clarke as a White women. And lets not forget about how Black womanhood is even more marginalized within women causes — the wage gap between White women and Black women is just one example. Racism is much more than being “treated differently” (and so is sexism for that matter). A conversation can be had about systems of domination but racism is still very specific from sexism. Hopefully, Clarke will get the memo if she’s repping for any feminism that means something.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Here We Go: ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Compares Sexism To Racism

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 day ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 day ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 days ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 days ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos