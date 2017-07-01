New York City Hospital Hit with Multiple Shootings as “Workplace Violence”

(CNN) — A gunman identified as a doctor opened fire with an assault rifle inside the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York City on Friday, killing a woman and wounding at least six other people before killing himself, law enforcement officials said.

The shooter was identified as Dr. Henry Bello, who previously worked at the hospital, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

Police officers found the gunman, who was wearing a white lab coat and carrying ID, dead on the hospital’s 17th floor. He died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said at a news briefing.

The body of a woman who was shot was found near his body, O’Neill said. The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Six people were wounded on the 16th floor, and five of those are in serious condition from gunshot wounds, O’Neill said.

The hospital’s fire alarm system went off during the siege, apparently because the shooter tried to set himself on fire, O’Neill said.

The FBI said the shooting did not appear to be an act of terrorism. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an act of work-related violence.

The shooting started a little before 3 p.m. ET at the 972-bed hospital, one of the largest providers of outpatient services in New York.

Video images from the scene showed hospital employees and others coming out of the hospital’s main entrance, their hands in the air, and crossing the street toward awaiting police officers.







