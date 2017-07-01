National
Home > National

New York City Hospital Hit with Multiple Shootings as “Workplace Violence”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

Double Homicide In Peabody, MA

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


Patients who were at the hospital at the time of the shootings had to barricade themselves to avoid being in crossfire.

 

(CNN) — A gunman identified as a doctor opened fire with an assault rifle inside the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York City on Friday, killing a woman and wounding at least six other people before killing himself, law enforcement officials said.

The shooter was identified as Dr. Henry Bello, who previously worked at the hospital, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

Police officers found the gunman, who was wearing a white lab coat and carrying ID, dead on the hospital’s 17th floor. He died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said at a news briefing.

The body of a woman who was shot was found near his body, O’Neill said. The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Six people were wounded on the 16th floor, and five of those are in serious condition from gunshot wounds, O’Neill said.

The hospital’s fire alarm system went off during the siege, apparently because the shooter tried to set himself on fire, O’Neill said.

The FBI said the shooting did not appear to be an act of terrorism. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an act of work-related violence.

The shooting started a little before 3 p.m. ET at the 972-bed hospital, one of the largest providers of outpatient services in New York.

Video images from the scene showed hospital employees and others coming out of the hospital’s main entrance, their hands in the air, and crossing the street toward awaiting police officers.



 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of The Boston Globe and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of MSNBC and YouTube

Second Video Courtesy of CBS New York and YouTube

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 day ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 day ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 days ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 days ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos