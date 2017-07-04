Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His ‘4:44’ Diss

addressed a lot of things on his 4:44 album to the point where it seemed like nothing was off limits . Jigga was critical of himself as well as the rap game, so it’s no surprise that certain artists felt some type of way.

One rapper who seemed to be a little salty after the album’s release is Future. On “The Story of O.J.,” Jigga talks about the difference between getting paid a lot of money and building wealth as a rapper. “You’re on the Gram holding money to your ear, there’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here,” Hove spits. Well apparently, Future peeped the line and gave a response via Snapchat. The Atlanta rapper posted a pic of himself doing exactly what Jay-Z criticized. He label his money-stack pic “U ain’t got the juice like dat. MOOD.”

Lmao @1Future responding to Hov via Snap pic.twitter.com/OpHvX5Nzh8 — Rap Dose (@RapDose) July 4, 2017

Future isn’t the only southern rapper who felt some type of way about Jay-Z’s bars. Louisiana’s Boosie BadAzz decided to go on Instagram Live and give his response to Jay-Z’s money stack line.

“Jay-Z not gonna stop our culture in Louisiana,” Boosie said. “I don’t know about New York, I don’t know about other cities and things like that, but Louisiana…his word is not bond in Louisiana.”

Boosie went on to say that he doesn’t mean any disrespect to Jay-Z or the album, but things are done differently in his home state. “For ya that say I shouldn’t put stacks on my ear cause Jay-Z said it. It’s not my fault. He’s not my mentor…he didn’t raise me. I’m a grown ass man just like Jay-Z…People gonna still put stacks to their ear, I know in Louisiana they is.” You can watch his full response below.

#PressPlay: #Boosie says he's not gonna stop flexing just cause #JayZ says so. #Roommates, do you agree? 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

There you have it. How do you feel about Jay-Z’s line and the emerging backlash. Let us know in the comments below.

