Blac Chyna Sends Cheating Videos to Rob Kardashian [video]

This might be the most scandalous break up of the year!!! Rob Kardashian has been going in on his Instagram account because his baby mama Blac Chyna seems to be trying to make him jealous by sending him videos of her cheating with other men.
Their relationship has been off and on since the birth of their daughter Dream last November but it looks like Rob has had enough. He is putting all of Chyna’s business out there for everyone to see accusing her of missing a holiday with their daughter to get high and the fact that he paid 100K for her to have weight loss surgery after giving birth!
Read it and weep Chyna because your business is out there!
RELATED STORY: Blac Chyna post baby Deam SnapBack
RELATED STORY: Blac Chyna Leaves Rob Kardashian After Cheating Allegations And Instagram Hack
Chyna responded to Rob’s post via Snapchat claiming that he hit her. We are sure this will continue to play out on social media for all of us to see, but the saddest part is one day baby Dream will see all of this.
All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016
11 photos Launch gallery
All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016
1. After the baby news, even Kim had to wave her white flag.Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. And she’s out here looking like this…Source:Instagram 2 of 11
3. As her booty does this…Source:Instagram 3 of 11
4. She’ll soon be the first Blac Kardashian.Source:Getty 4 of 11
5. So of course she had to trademark the name, Angela Kardashian.Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. She simultaneously launched her new app Chymoji.6 of 11
7. And on another note, dropped this nude selfie. Her body? Bananas.Source:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Hair. A Blac Chyna signature. She slays every color there is.Source:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Cheek piercings are a Chyna signature too. She pulls them off like only she can.Source:Instagram 9 of 11
10. She wears a weave, but don’t be fooled, she’s got a ton of natural hair on her head. #Winning.Source:Instagram 10 of 11
11. But how Blac Chyna really wins? She’s a fantastic mom to her son King Cairo.Source:Instagram 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours