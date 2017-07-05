Blac Chyna Sends Cheating Videos to Rob Kardashian [video]

This might be the most scandalous break up of the year!!! Rob Kardashian has been going in on his Instagram account because his baby mama Blac Chyna seems to be trying to make him jealous by sending him videos of her cheating with other men.

Their relationship has been off and on since the birth of their daughter Dream last November but it looks like Rob has had enough. He is putting all of Chyna’s business out there for everyone to see accusing her of missing a holiday with their daughter to get high and the fact that he paid 100K for her to have weight loss surgery after giving birth!

Read it and weep Chyna because your business is out there!

Chyna responded to Rob’s post via Snapchat claiming that he hit her. We are sure this will continue to play out on social media for all of us to see, but the saddest part is one day baby Dream will see all of this.

