Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Blac Chyna Sends Cheating Videos to Rob Kardashian [video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - April 14, 2016

Source: XPX/Star Max / Getty

This might be the most scandalous break up of the year!!!  Rob Kardashian has been going in on his Instagram account because his baby mama Blac Chyna seems to be trying to make him jealous by sending him videos of her cheating with other men.

Their relationship has been off and on since the birth of their daughter Dream last November but it looks like Rob has had enough.  He is putting all of Chyna’s business out there for everyone to see accusing her of missing a holiday with their daughter to get high and the fact that he paid 100K for her to have weight loss surgery after giving birth!

Read it and weep Chyna because your business is out there!


RELATED STORY: Blac Chyna post baby Deam SnapBack



RELATED STORY: Blac Chyna Leaves Rob Kardashian After Cheating Allegations And Instagram Hack



Chyna responded to Rob’s post via Snapchat claiming that he hit her.  We are sure this will continue to play out on social media for all of us to see, but the saddest part is one day baby Dream will see all of this.



All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016

11 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016

Continue reading All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016

All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 days ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 days ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos