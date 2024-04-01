R. Kelly Speaks On Diddy’s Situation From Prison

Recently, R. Kelly shared his opinion of Diddy’s recent allegations and doesn’t believe that any of them are true.

He said, “The s**t is crazy. Muthaf**kas out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other s**t on the radio and everything else, but they a*s could be next.”

He continued, “That’s what’s so f**ked up about it. They so stupid they don’t even realize the moves that’s going on.”

He added, “That’s why I don’t believe none of this s**t. You could tell me about Puffy, you could about anybody in there. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I’m not gonna

believe the s**t. ‘Cause I’m in it now, and I know what they did.”