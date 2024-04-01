CLOSE
R. Kelly Speaks On Diddy’s Situation From Prison
Recently, R. Kelly shared his opinion of Diddy’s recent allegations and doesn’t believe that any of them are true.
He said, “The s**t is crazy. Muthaf**kas out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other s**t on the radio and everything else, but they a*s could be next.”
He continued, “That’s what’s so f**ked up about it. They so stupid they don’t even realize the moves that’s going on.”
He added, “That’s why I don’t believe none of this s**t. You could tell me about Puffy, you could about anybody in there. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I’m not gonna
believe the s**t. ‘Cause I’m in it now, and I know what they did.”
- What are your thoughts on R. Kelly’s opinions of Diddy’s legal situation?
