Krispy Kreme: Celebrates Eclipse

Published on April 2, 2024

Krispy Kreme Celebrates Eclipse
Krispy Kreme is launching a new doughnut in honor of the solar eclipse.
The Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut features an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, garnished with silver sprinkles, filled with a buttercream infused with Oreo cookie pieces.
The whole thing is then topped off with a whole Oreo cookie in its center.
The new treat will be available from Friday, April 5, through Monday, April 8.
  • How often do you treat yourself?
  • What’s your favorite way to do it?

