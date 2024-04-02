CLOSE
Krispy Kreme Celebrates Eclipse
Krispy Kreme is launching a new doughnut in honor of the solar eclipse.
The Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut features an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, garnished with silver sprinkles, filled with a buttercream infused with Oreo cookie pieces.
The whole thing is then topped off with a whole Oreo cookie in its center.
The new treat will be available from Friday, April 5, through Monday, April 8.
- How often do you treat yourself?
- What’s your favorite way to do it?
