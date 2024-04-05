Listen Live
What To Do – And Not To Do – During Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse

Published on April 5, 2024

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 event web banner design template

Source: JDawnInk / Getty

Northeast Ohio – and much of the country – is preparing for a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Experts predict the area may be flooded with more than 500,000 people coming to see the historic event!

With that said, there are some very important guidelines to keep in mind when it comes to viewing an eclipse. These are important! If they’re not followed you could do some serious damage to your eyes.

Here are a few things to keep in mind from NASA about viewing a total solar eclipse:

  • It is NOT ok to view a partial solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

  • It IS ok to view the eclipse during the period when the sun is totally blocked by the moon. This is the ‘total solar eclipse’ portion of the event.
  • It is NOT ok to look at the partial sun through regular glass, binoculars, or a telescope. If you do this you will almost certainly damage your eyes.
  • It IS ok to view the partial portions of the eclipse through solar-safe glasses.

Northeast Ohio drivers should also expect traffic delays throughout the day. The city of Cleveland has issued Traffic and Parking Guidelines for the day of the eclipse. To read them CLICK HERE.

For a complete list of do’s and don’ts during the total solar eclipse please visit NASA’s Total Solar Eclipse Safety by CLICKING HERE.

Cleveland: Here’s Where To Get Your Special Solar Eclipse Glasses

