She’s Back! Tamron Hall Is Getting A Talk Show

Who needs 'The Today Show' when you can have your own show?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - June 20, 2014

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty


Tamron Hall is bouncing back with her very own talk show for daytime TV.

Less than six months after leaving NBC and MSNC, Tamron is leveling up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news anchor is teaming up with The Weinstein Company for her very own talk show.

Tamron will cover everything from current events and hard news to human-interest stories on the currently untitled show. She’ll also be sitting down with celebrities and newsmakers for interviews on the daily program.

Weinstein Company Co-chairman Harvey Weinstein revealed that he had been working to develop a talk show for quite sometime. All he needed was the right host, and Tamron fit the bill.

“Tamron is far and away that person,” Harvey said in a statement. “She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard-hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

It’s unclear which network might pickup the series, but we’ll be looking out for news on that.

This series may only just be the beginning as Tamron will supposedly also be working with The Weinstein Company on more nonscripted shows in the future.

Photos