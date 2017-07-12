Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Criticism

The talk show host was passionate.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

An Evening with the Hosts of 'The View'

Source: Charles Eshelman / Getty


Whoopi Goldberg had some tough words for activist DeRay Mckesson on The View. On today’s episode, Whoopi addressed DeRay’s beef with the upcoming War for the Planet of the Apes movie.

In a poster for the flick, which comes out this Friday, a line of apes can be seen preparing for battle. If you look close enough, however, you’ll notice that one ape is decked in a blue vest similar to the Patagonia vest DeRay wears. DeRay got a look at the poster and was initially outraged, believing the image was a shot at him.

Even other folks were questioning the symbolism behind the movie.

Despite discussion on the movie, Whoopi was fed up with DeRay’s accusations of racism. On The View, She showed a picture of the original 1968 version of the franchise and an ape can be seen wearing a similar blue vest. “This has nothing to do with you,” she said, referring to DeRay. “This is a movie that was about what happens when mankind doesn’t pay attention to environment, to how we treat animals and each other, that’s what that movie was about…Get over yourself!” You can watch her words for yourself below.


DeRay’s original tweet has since been deleted. According to DeRay, he made the move once he learned more about the history of the film. DeRay also tagged Whoopi directly on Twitter.

The Planet of the Apes series has been known for its political undertones. You can check out the movie this Friday if you want to continue the discussion that got DeRay and Whoopi in a bundle.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Criticism

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 7 months ago
12.29.16
Photos