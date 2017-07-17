50 Cent Reportedly Borrowed $20K From Omar Hardwick After Filing Bankruptcy

According to The Jasmine Brand, newly filed papers reveal Fifty scored nearly $50k in the confidential settlement after a battle with an auto-shop he accused of holding his Bentley hostage. It also reveals that his Power co-star Omari Hardwick loaned him about $20K. You may recall that back in May, the music mogul filed documents in the case explaining he is dropping his legal battle against Phenomenal Vinyl after reaching a confidential settlement with the luxury auto shop.

According to their deal, they will each dismiss all claims against the other and the terms of the agreement were to remain sealed. However, the recent docs show that 50 came out on top in the settlement and received a check from Phenomenal Vinyl for $50,000 and Forgiato paid him $10,000. Fif also had $20,000 in cash delivered to Hardwick, to repay a loan he gave the rapper.

Who knew that Ghost would be the one to help Kannan out — in real life? Talk about making Power moves.