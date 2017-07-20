LET’S MAKEUP: Nails Looking A Little Dull? Try These Tricks.

Forgot to put on a base coat before you put on that neon color? Decided to paint your nails black or red? You probably are currently suffering from dull or grey looking nails. Don’t hide them with another color or be embarrassed if your caught without a coat of polish on. Brighten your nails quickly with ingredients you have laying around your home. We have three ways for you to brighten your nails effectively.

WHITENING TOOTHPASTE

That Colgate Optic White Radiant toothpaste you are using to keep your teeth clean and get your teeth whiter can be used on your nails, too! Take a clean toothbrush and use it to scrub your nails. If your nails are really dull, you might have to do this a few times. To make your formula even more potent, add some baking soda!

BAKING SODA & LEMON JUICE

These two ingredients that you have laying around in your fridge can do wonders for your nails. Squeeze the juice from half a lemon and mix with enough baking soda to make a paste like mixture. Place the paste on your nails for 3 to 5 minutes and then scrub. Whiter nails, instantly!

BAKING SODA & HYDROGEN PEROXIDE

Seeing the trend with baking soda? Make a similar paste like mixture, using 3% hydrogen peroxide and baking soda. Let the paste sit on your nails for 3-5 minutes then rinse off with warm water for whiter and brighter nails.

Beauties, do you you have any hacks for brighter nails? Share in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Rose Gold Highlighters That Will Do Your Melanin Justice

LET’S MAKEUP: Art Meets Fashion With Urban Decay’s Limited Edition Basquiat Collection

LET’S MAKEUP: Get J.Lo’s Golden Glam Glow In Five Easy Steps With Drugstore Products