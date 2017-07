Beyonce’s Wax Figure Sparks Controversy

The ‘Beyhive’ is not happy with this….

Beyonce’s new wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in New York City is sparking some controversy. The figure, which looks more like “White Chicks” than Bey, was met with shock after it was unveiled Tuesday night. Fans think the figure makes the Queen Bey look like a white woman. Madame Tussauds told TMZ that the Beyonce wax figure has the perfect complexion in the right lighting, “Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction may distort the color of our wax figures.” Beyonce has yet to comment on the wax job.

Your thoughts..

