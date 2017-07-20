Naturi Naughton Welcolmes Her First Child

Naturi Naughton is officially a proud mother. Us Weekly reports the Power actress welcomed her first child with longtime boyfriend, Ben. The baby girl was born on Wednesday, July 19.

“This is the best experience of my life! Myself and Benjamin are so honored and happy to welcome this beautiful girl into the world!” Naughton told Us Weekly. Their daughter arrived at 8:48 p.m., weighing in at five pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

Naturi found out she was pregnant while she was shooting the fourth season of Power. In June, the Naturi did a beautiful maternity shoot with Essence.

“I feel really happy; pregnancy has been good to me,” she told Essence last month. “I’m in love, I’m looking forward to just sharing this next level of life. My whole life has been about working and being in the girl group and being on stage and being an actress, but now I get to really enjoy a bigger purpose, which is motherhood, so I’m really excited.”

Congrats to Naturi and Ben!

