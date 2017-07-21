Mayoral Candidate Tells Black Constituents ‘Go Back To Africa’

A Mayoral race in St. Petersburg, FL got real and ugly with one of the candidates had this message to say to his African American constituents.
Huffington Post reports that an attendee at a Tuesday forum asked both candidates Paul Congemi and Jesse Nevel what the town could do to offer more opportunities to young people.
Nevel, who is backed by the Uhuru Solidarity Movement
, a self-described activist organization of “white people working for reparations to African people” spoke about giving back more opportunities to people of color.
In response to the question, Congemi launched a tirade against African-American supporters of Nevel, who is white.“Yes: I did tell those people to go back to Africa,” Congemi later said in an email to the Tampa Bay Times. “My remark was meant for the group Mr. Nevel represents. Not all African-Americans. Just those that Nevel represents.”
