Legendary Washington News Anchor Jim Vance Dies At 75

Photo by

National
Home > National

Legendary Washington News Anchor Jim Vance Dies At 75

Vance was one of the first Black anchors at a major media network.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Jim Vance—an African-American TV news broadcast pioneer—has died, NBC News Washington reports.

According to the outlet, Vance succumbed to a battle with cancer on Saturday. He was 75.

The teacher-turned-journalist, who was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, launched his broadcast career in 1969 at WRC-TV in Washington where he worked his way up to the anchor chair in 1972, the outlet writes.

According to the Washington Post, Vance was one of the first Black anchors at a major media network. During his career, which lasted for 48 years, he delivered news stories surrounding pivotal moments in American history, including the race riots that occurred in Columbia Heights and on U Street in Washington during the late 1960s, the Watergate scandal in the 1970s and the September 11th terrorist attacks.

He also provided global coverage on events in South Africa and Vietnam and reported on 12 presidential inaugurations, the source reported. According to NBC News Washington, Vance and his broadcast partner Doreen Gentzler were one of the longest-running anchor duos in the nation, and their high viewership placed their 11:00 p.m. show among the top-rated.

Vance’s on-air work embedded him into the fabric of the Washington community. Before he died a mural of his likeness was added to the famed Ben’s Chili Bowl in the District of Columbia.

Following his passing, Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of NBC4, released a statement reflecting on Vance’s legacy.

“For more than 45 years, Jim Vance was not only the soul of NBC4 but of the entire Washington area. His smooth voice, brilliant mind and unforgettable laugh leaves each of us with a tremendous void,” said Bradford, according to NBC News Washington. “Jim loved his job, his family and Washington with all his heart, and we will all cherish the legacy he has left us forever.”

Several people took to social media to share their condolences.

Vance is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

SOURCE: NBC Washington, Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Actor Nelsan Ellis Dies At 39

Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies At 42

Rock The Vote's #TBT 25th Anniversary Concert

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

11 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos