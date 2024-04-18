Listen Live
Entertainment

Toni Braxton: Reveals She Was Told To Hide Her Lupus To Save Career [VIDEO]

Toni Braxton: Reveals She Was Told To Hide Her Lupus To Save Career [VIDEO]

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Toni Braxton Reveals She Was Told To Hide Her Lupus To Save Career
Toni Braxton revealed on the “SHE MD” podcast that she was advised to conceal her lupus diagnosis due to fear that people would be scared of sick celebrities.
Braxton, who initially hid her autoimmune disease, shared her struggles with obtaining work and insurance after going public with her condition in 2010.
She went approximately 10 years without an official lupus diagnosis, experiencing symptoms following the birth of her sons.

Braxton emphasized the importance of discussing mental health and the impact of chronic anxiety on her well-being. “No one wanted to put me on a stage, she added. ‘Well, suppose she collapsed on stage, and the insurance, how are we going to do that?’ And so I couldn’t, at first I did not [work],” said Braxton.
  • What is something that you hid from people that you wish you would’ve revealed earlier?

RELATED TAGS

career Her hide lupus Reveals Save She TO Told toni braxton video Was

More from 100.3
Trending
2019 American Music Awards - Press Room
Entertainment

Toni Braxton: Reveals She Was Told To Hide Her Lupus To Save Career [VIDEO]

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

RADIO ONE- STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE MONTH | iOne Local Sales | 2023-09-21
Contests

100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close