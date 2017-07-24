John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of People Have A Bunch Of Girlfriends’

John Singleton has said a lot of crazy things this year, but his latest comments about R. Kelly are the most “WTF?” worthy.
The filmmaker told TMZ he doesn’t see anything wrong or illegal about the accusations levied against Kelly because the women are adults, “He has, you know, a bunch of girlfriends. A lot of people have a bunch of girlfriends. The women that he’s with are adult women. And they made the decision to be with him and know what they’re getting into.”
Adding fuel to the controversial fire, the Poetic Justice director says he thinks theBill Cosbycomparisons are totally unfair. When asked if he thought Kelly should get the Cosby treatment, Singleton quickly replied, “No, not at all. That’s a completely different situation.” Watch his comments below.
We are sure Twitter is dragging John Singleton at this very moment. If you want some serious commentary on R. Kelly and Black girls, check out this powerful piece.
1. While at a hotel with his ex-wife, Keisha Morris, the room they were in caught fire. Reportedly, "Tupac was disappointed in her and told her he couldn’t trust her because she didn’t stay with him to fight the fire."
2. Tupac bought Biggie Smalls his first Rolex.
3. His mom originally named him Lesane Parish Crooks.
4. Tupac's mom, Afeni Shakur, was a Black Panther, in jail on bombing charges at the time of her pregnancy with the rapper.
5. Tupac was homeless when he first moved to California, living in different shelters for approximately two years.
6. Tupac was a really big fan of actor Jim Carrey.
7. Though Tupac is known for representing the West Coast, he was actually born on the East side of Harlem.
8. Tupac once cried after talking to Maya Angelou on the set of "Poetic Justice."
9. When marrying Keisha Morris, the priest got to the part where he states "with all your worldly possessions..." Tupac interrupted, letting the priest know: "Well, Keisha can’t have my pool table or my big screen TV.”
10. During an altercation in 1993, Tupac shot two policemen - one in the leg and the other in the butt. Charges against the rapper were later dropped.
11. Tupac and Fredo Starr met at the premiere of "Sunset Park."
12. Mike Dyson says that during Tupac's final hours on Earth, "Vincent" by Don Maclean was played repetitively.
13. He and Jada Pinkett Smith once kissed to see if they had any chemistry - but according to Jada, "It had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both."
14. Tupac spent 15 days in prison after punching "Menace II Society" director Allen Hughes in the face. He was later replaced by Lorenz Tate. Witnesses say it was more like Hughes was fighting 30 people, referring to Tupac's entourage who was allegedly jumping him.
15. Pac was required to take an HIV test before doing love scenes with Janet Jackson in "Poetic Justice."
16. When he died, he was engaged to actress Kidada Jones.
17. Tupac got his last name from his stepfather, Mutulu Shakur.
18. Tupac reportedly had sex with almost all of the women in his x-rated music video "How Do U Want It," then passed out from exhaustion.
