John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of People Have A Bunch Of Girlfriends’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
John Singleton has said a lot of crazy things this year, but his latest comments about R. Kelly are the most “WTF?” worthy.

The filmmaker told TMZ he doesn’t see anything wrong or illegal about the accusations levied against Kelly because the women are adults, “He has, you know, a bunch of girlfriends. A lot of people have a bunch of girlfriends. The women that he’s with are adult women. And they made the decision to be with him and know what they’re getting into.”

Adding fuel to the controversial fire, the Poetic Justice director says he thinks the Bill Cosby comparisons are totally unfair. When asked if he thought Kelly should get the Cosby treatment, Singleton quickly replied, “No, not at all. That’s a completely different situation.” Watch his comments below.

We are sure Twitter is dragging John Singleton at this very moment. If you want some serious commentary on R. Kelly and Black girls, check out this powerful piece.

Photos