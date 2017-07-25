Chris Massey Accuses Shar Jackson Of Abusing His Daughter

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Chris Massey or Shar Jackson — but both stars from the early 2000’s are now making headlines over personal family drama.

According to TMZ, the Zoey 101 star is demanding a court ordered protection against the Moesha star after he claims she hit his two-year-old daughter and even left her with a gash across her face. Shar is the mother of Chris’ baby mama, 22-year-old Cassalei Jackson and grandmother of their daughter Mariah. Court docs show that back in May, Massey dropped Mariah off to visit her mom and grandmother for a few weeks and when he returned, she had a four-inch razor cut across her forehead.

🍿 A post shared by Chris Massey (@chrismasseytmb) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Chris says his daughter blamed grandma Shar for the gash and he immediately confronted her, but she allegedly said she intended to “do whatever she wants.” Massey was granted a temporary restraining order last week against the Moesha star, ordering her to stay at least 50 yards away from the two-year old. However, Shar’s rep released a statement, saying, “Shar categorically denies all of this nonsense, as it it completely fabricated and from the mouth of a very troubled individual. Period.”

Chris Massey or Cassalei Jackson have yet to publicly comment on the drama. What in the 2001 is going on?