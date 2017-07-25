Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chris Massey Accuses Shar Jackson Of Abusing His Daughter

Find out the shocking details.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty


It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Chris Massey or Shar Jackson — but both stars from the early 2000’s are now making headlines over personal family drama.

According to TMZ, the Zoey 101 star is demanding a court ordered protection against the Moesha star after he claims she hit his two-year-old daughter and even left her with a gash across her face. Shar is the mother of Chris’ baby mama, 22-year-old Cassalei Jackson and grandmother of their daughter Mariah. Court docs show that back in May, Massey dropped Mariah off to visit her mom and grandmother for a few weeks and when he returned, she had a four-inch razor cut across her forehead.

🍿

A post shared by Chris Massey (@chrismasseytmb) on

Chris says his daughter blamed grandma Shar for the gash and he immediately confronted her, but she allegedly said she intended to “do whatever she wants.” Massey was granted a temporary restraining order last week against the Moesha star, ordering her to stay at least 50 yards away from the two-year old. However, Shar’s rep released a statement, saying, “Shar categorically denies all of this nonsense, as it it completely fabricated and from the mouth of a very troubled individual. Period.”

Chris Massey or Cassalei Jackson have yet to publicly comment on the drama.  What in the 2001 is going on?

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Orange Carpet

12 photos Launch gallery

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Orange Carpet

Continue reading Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Orange Carpet

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Orange Carpet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos