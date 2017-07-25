#JusticeForRash: Young Black Man Dies Following Police Chase, Londoners Demand Answers

Photo by

National
Home > National

#JusticeForRash: Young Black Man Dies Following Police Chase, Londoners Demand Answers

Campaigners are pushing to spread awareness following the death of 20-year-old Rashan Charles.

Written By: Stephanie Long, Cassius

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

British authorities launched a probe into the death of 20-year-old Rashan Charles, who died shortly after police in East London apprehended him on July 22.

According to a statement  released by Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Simon Laurence (Borough commander for Hackney), officers made an attempt to stop a vehicle early Saturday on Kingsland Road.

Charles, who was in the car, was followed on foot by police officers upon his entering a convenience store and allegedly appearing to have been trying to “swallow an object ” (a separate statement says an object was removed from his throat at the scene).

Shortly after being seized and cuffed by police, Charles was taken to the hospital where he reportedly became ill and died.

“There is likely to be speculation over the next few days regarding what led to this man becoming ill, so I would encourage people to keep up-to-date with the IPCC’s statements, as and when they are released,” Laurence continues. “All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions – officers are not exempt from the law and we would not wish to be.”

Hackney Stand Up To Racism held a candlelight vigil on Monday to honor Charles and seek answers. The hashtag #JusticeForRash was also created to increase awareness.

This story is developing.

SOURCE: Metropolitan Police

SEE ALSO: 

Nine White UK Black Lives Matter Protesters Shut Down London Airport Over Environmental Racism

UK lawmakers Slam Trump As ‘Racist & Sexist’ In Debate Over State Visit

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos