R. Kelly Hiring Bill Cosby EX- Attourney

Kells is protecting his back with Monique Pressley ex-attourney of Bill Cosby on the allegations of Kelly having a sex cult. Just recently, Ms. Pressley has signed with R. Kelly after stepping down as a member of Cosby’s legal team in his sexual assault case.

According to Eurweb

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.’”

