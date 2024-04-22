Mariah Carey: Fans React To Her Being Snubbed For Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame 2024

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans React After Mariah Carey Snubbed For Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame 2024

The Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame revealed the shortlist of finalists in February, announcing that 15 performers were vying for the title of this year’s installment.

A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Eric B. & Rakim, Kool & the Gang, Sade, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Sinead O’Connor, and Mary J. Blige were among the artists on the list.

On a Rock Hall-themed American Idol episode with Gene Simmons as a guest, the 2024 inductees were announced last night (April 21). The episode announced Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest as this year’s inductees.

Disappointed fans took to social media with one person upset over Mariah Carey’s snub, “Mariah deserves it as much or more than those bands. Rock comes from blues music, so pretty much anything outside of country is still rock music.” @MCDahling12 wrote: “Mariah Carey not getting into the R&R Hall of Fame is just batsh_t. It’s beyond just rock music anymore; it’s about musical impact and influence, and Mariah Carey has more of that than just about any other. Fan or not, I’m tired of the Hall constantly ignoring credible acts.”