Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Drake’s Weezy Tattoo

Drake shocked the world earlier this week when fans saw he had a fresh tattoo . The new ink was a big, bold portrait of Lil Wayne . Unlike everyone else, Weezy wasn’t surprised when he saw the tribute tatt on the 6 God’s arm. According to TMZ , Drake had the tattoo for over five months and has managed to keep it hidden from the general population.

Sources say that Drizzy got it while overseas and sent Wayne a pic when it was done. The YMCMB CEO, who is currently going through a rough time with his former label, was reportedly honored by Drake’s dedication and loyalty.

Drake gets a new Wayne tattoo. pic.twitter.com/DljHJjCzkG — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) July 25, 2017

The tatt is certainly unforgettable. Soon, we’ll be calling him the Ink God!