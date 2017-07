TV ONE launch a new Morning Talk Show

TV One in the fall of 2017 will be launching a new morning talk show titled “SISTER CIRCLE”. The TV One will be a daily roundtable talk show aimed at African-American women hosted by Quad Webb-Lunceford (“Married To Medicine”), singer Syleena Johnson, sports reporter Rashan Ali, and standup comedian Kiana Dancie. The show premieres September 11th on TV ONE.

According to Eurweb

“Sister Circle” is seen as a good fit with TV One’s morning lineup of news and lifestyle programing, which is expanding to three hours in the fall with the 9 a.m. ET telecast of “Sister Circle,” reports Variety. The newsmagazine “NewsOneNow” will be relaunched as “Black America Today” in a two-hour format.

