Sneaker haven JD Sports is out here making big boy moves as they look to give Foot Locker Inc. a run for their sports apparel money.
According to Reuters, JD Sports is looking to take out more of their competition as they’re on the verge of purchasing Hibbett Inc. for a cool $1.08 billion dollars. The move comes as the sports attire field has been taking SNKRS-size losses in, and that includes the likes of juggernauts such as Reebok, Puma and Nike. Still, JD Sports is looking to expand their empire. After buying the likes of Shoe Palace, Finish Line and DTLR, JD Sports seem to be on a mission to corner the sports attire market out on these streets.
Reuters reports:
JD Sports To Acquire Hibbett Inc. For $1B was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes
-
Cincinnati: Is Spring Cleaning Good For You?
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors