Tiffany Haddish Reveals Painful Endometriosis Battle and 8 Miscarriages: ‘The Devil Is Real’
Tiffany Haddish opens up about her battle with endometriosis and the heartbreak of experiencing eight miscarriages in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.
The actress/comedian revealed that she went to see her doctor due to fainting spells. ”She gave me something because I kept passing out. I don’t talk about it, but people just think I’m sleep everywhere, but I’m passing out because I’ll be in so much pain,” said Haddish.
Despite her struggles, she remains hopeful and candid about her journey, sharing her decision to be sober and celibate for six months.
Haddish’s upcoming memoir, “I Curse You With Joy,” delves into her personal struggles and triumphs, shedding light on her health challenges and resilience.
- How did you realize you had endometriosis?
- Do you feel like your body works against you?
