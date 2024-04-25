Taco Bell: Nacho Fries Are Coming Back, Again

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries, this time with a partner.

They have teamed up with a Portland-based hot sauce company, Secret Aardvark, to create a new twist on the classic Nacho Fries.

In a news release, Taco Bell said: “The new Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries will include crispy fries seasoned with bold Mexican spices and topped with chicken, a three-cheese blend, sour cream, nacho

cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and the new zesty Serrabanero Ranch Sauce.”

This is the eleventh time the chain has brought back the fan-favorite fries to the menu, and it will be the item’s longest run to date, as they will remain there nearly all summer.