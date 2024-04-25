Taco Bell: Nacho Fries Are Coming Back, Again

CLOSE
Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries, this time with a partner.
They have teamed up with a Portland-based hot sauce company, Secret Aardvark, to create a new twist on the classic Nacho Fries.
In a news release, Taco Bell said: “The new Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries will include crispy fries seasoned with bold Mexican spices and topped with chicken, a three-cheese blend, sour cream, nacho
cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and the new zesty Serrabanero Ranch Sauce.”
This is the eleventh time the chain has brought back the fan-favorite fries to the menu, and it will be the item’s longest run to date, as they will remain there nearly all summer.
- What other menu item do you wish they would bring back?
More from 100.3
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes
-
Cincinnati: Is Spring Cleaning Good For You?
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors