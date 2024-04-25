CLOSE
Monica Reveals More On Motherhood & New Love
Recently, Monica opened up about love in a recent interview and revealed how much she loves her new man and how he loves her children.
Monica said, “It’s a level of happiness and joy, and it’s the unconditional love that you just can’t find in other places.”
She continued about her new relationship: “When you fall in love with someone that’s been your friend for a very long time, I think it’s different. This is the first time it’s ever happened to me.”
She added, “I’m new in the space, but I’m definitely enjoying it. I’m enjoying being supported. I’m enjoying being really loved in a way that allows me to be a lot softer than I typically am. There are a lot
of firsts happening for me right now.”
