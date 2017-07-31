Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tomi Lahren Admits She’s Benefiting From Obamacare And The Internet Destroyed Her

Pick a side, pick a side.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

ABC's 'The View' - Season 20

Source: Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Getty


Tomi Lahren is suffering from a serious case of “sticking your foot in your mouth.”

While arguing against President Obama‘s 2010 Affordable Care Act on Saturday in a debate with Chelsea Handler, the conservative pundit, who built her platform bashing the best President ever, admitted she still benefits from Obamacare.

During the heated discussion at Politicon, the Trump supporter slandered the health care plan but admitted that she is still on her parent’s health insurance,  which is a benefit of Obamacare. Chelsea asked, “Do you have a healthcare plan or no?”, to which Tomi replied, “Luckily, I’m 24, so I am still on my parents’.”

The Internet went in on the young Republican for being hypocritical:

This isn’t the first time Tomi was slammed for her contradicting views. Back in March, the political commentator was fired from hosting The Blaze for allegedly insulting conservatives by saying she was pro-choice.

God don’t like ugly.

Art for BHC

Building Healthy Communities Artists

16 photos Launch gallery

Building Healthy Communities Artists

Continue reading Building Healthy Communities Artists

Building Healthy Communities Artists


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos