Tomi Lahren Admits She’s Benefiting From Obamacare And The Internet Destroyed Her

Tomi Lahren is suffering from a serious case of “sticking your foot in your mouth.”
While arguing against President Obama‘s 2010 Affordable Care Act on Saturday in a debate with Chelsea Handler, the conservative pundit, who built her platform bashing the best President ever, admitted she still benefits from Obamacare.
During the heated discussion at Politicon, the Trump supporter slandered the health care plan but admitted that she is still on her parent’s health insurance, which is a benefit of Obamacare. Chelsea asked, “Do you have a healthcare plan or no?”, to which Tomi replied, “Luckily, I’m 24, so I am still on my parents’.”
The Internet went in on the young Republican for being hypocritical:
This isn’t the first time Tomi was slammed for her contradicting views. Back in March, the political commentator was fired from hosting The Blaze for allegedly insulting conservatives by saying she was pro-choice.
God don’t like ugly.