SWV Performs At The Cincinnati Music Festival [video]

Day three of the Cincinnati Music Festival brought out one of our favorite girl groups of the 90s…. SWV!!!!

Hopefully you were there to catch Coco, Taj and LeeLee’s performance if not we’ve got a taste of their great set that had us up out of our streets dancing! If you were part of the party…enjoy this replay from the 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival!

