Don’t Expect Trump To Walk Back Police Violence Remarks

In keeping with his law-and-order stance—at a time when Blacks are disproportionate victims of wrongful convictions—President Donald Trump is unlikely to walk back his support of police violence against suspects.

ABC News reports that several police departments nationwide distanced themselves from remarks Trump made on Friday.

While addressing officers in Brentwood, New York, Trump suggested that cops refrain from being “too nice” when making arrests:

“Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over, like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head, I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?’”

The officers applauded his comments, which many viewed as a green light for using more aggressive arrest tactics.

According to ABC, the Suffolk County Police Department, which hosted the event, indirectly rebuked Trump and clarified its rules in a tweet:

“The SCPD has strict rules & procedures relating to the handling of prisoners. Violations of those rules are treated extremely seriously,” adding later that the department does not “tolerate roughing up of prisoners.”

As a department, we do not and will not tolerate roughing up of prisoners. — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) July 28, 2017

Anyone who thinks Trump misspoke and will explain what he actually meant has not been listening to his consistent message.

In March, Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed his department, in a memo, to review consent decrees to ensure they align with Trump’s law-and-order policy. Under Obama-era police reforms, the federal government entered consent decrees with police departments to end racially biased policing and other unconstitutional police practices, which disproportionately impact poor communities of color.

Through that directive, Trump and Sessions are derailing reforms of police departments in Baltimore and Chicago.

Meanwhile, the administration is preparing to relaunch the War On Drugs, which led to mass incarcerations and the destruction of Black families.

Trump meant what he said. Don’t expect him to walk it back.

