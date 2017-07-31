Entertainment
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging Police To Rough Up ‘Thugs’

The R&B singer speaks out.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Posted 10 hours ago

Donald Trump continues to advocate for “law and order” and he restated his sentiments in a speech to New York police officers on Friday. The 45th U.S. President called gang members “animals,” while advocating for more funding to local police and border control.

The most chilling part of his speech came when Trump talked about how “thugs” should be treated. “When you see these thugs thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You see them thrown in, rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,’” he said to the crowd. “Like when you guys put those guys in the car and you are protecting their head. The way you put their hand. Like don’t hit their head and they just killed somebody. I said, ‘You can take the hand away, okay.’” Trumps statements drew a round of applause from the officers.

The New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O’Neil responded to Trump’s speech with a statement on Saturday. “To suggest that police officers apply any standard in the use of force other than what is reasonable and necessary is irresponsible, unprofessional and sends the wrong message to law enforcement as well as the public.”

With the positive response Trump got from police in the audience, seems like there’s a disconnect between what O’Neil says and how NYPD actually feels. Well, Chris Brown was not here for it. He took to social media to blast 45. See Breezy’s reaction below:

These extremely scary and inflammotry words for our current POTUS. Breezy echoed all of our feelings on this one.



Photos