Watch: Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian

Don't mess with Chy's (former) man.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


According to Blac Chyna‘s logic, she can say whatever she wants about her baby’s daddies — but you can’t.

On Monday, one paparazzo learned that the hard way after disrespecting Rob Kardashian while trying to catch pics of Chy leaving a club in L.A. In the video, you can hear the camera guy yell “F*** Rob,” before Chy turns around and defends Dream‘s dad.

 

She clapped back, “Don’t talk about my baby daddy, don’t be disrespectful, don’t be stupid”. This isn’t the first time Chyna came to the defense of one of her children’s fathers. During her 2015 social media feud with Heather Sanders, Chyna warned the designer not to talk about her baby’s father Tyga — only she’s allowed to drag him.

Now, that’s loyalty. Check out the video above of Chy putting the Rob Kardashian hater in their place.

