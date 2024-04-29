Comedian Ali Siddiq Talks New Tour, Rap Beefs, and Houston [VIDEO]

Comedian Ali Siddiq hit the 100.3 chat lines to have a in-depth conversation with Don Juan Fasho. In this interview, Siddiq spills with Don about gaining a passion for comedy during his incarceration, his first headlining tour, growing up in Houston, TX, and more thoughts on today’s pop and comedy culture. View the full interview above!

Who Is Ali Siddiq?

Houston-based comedian and speaker Ali Siddiq is known for his unique stand-up style cultivated during his time in jail. Siddiq started gaining attention through HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and Comedy Central’s “#1 Comic to Watch” in 2013. In 2015, he recounted a story on Comedy Central’s “THIS IS NOT HAPPENING” about a prison riot that went viral, hitting 14 million views on YouTube.

Ali Siddiq mentions DL Hughley as his mentor. In 2008-2009, he hosted six shows for DL Hughley and eventually joined him on tour. When Hughley became the host of Def Comedy Jam, Siddiq secured one of the four spots offered by the network.

Siddiq has also played his hand at radio. In January, he joined as a host on our Radio One Houston station, Majic 102.1 FM, with a show titled Uncle Funky Larry Jones & Ali Siddiq alongside personality Funky Larry Jones.

He’s also been featured on popular podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience and Bertcast.

His portfolio includes a half hour special and the hour-long “Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger Than These Bars,” performed live in a Texas jail. Siddiq’s narrative-driven style dives into personal anecdotes, current events, and sociopolitical themes. Siddiq released two hour specials in 2022: “THE DOMINO EFFECT” on YouTube and “UNPROTECTED SETS” on EPIX. “THE DOMINO EFFECT” has garnered over 11 million views, ranking among the top 5 comedy specials of 2022. Following its success, he released “THE DOMINO EFFECT 2” in May 2023, already amassing over 4 million views. In 2024, Siddiq plans to release “THE DOMINO EFFECT 3 & 4.”

Siddiq coins himself as “The Greatest Story Teller of All Time”.

Step out to see Ali Siddiq’s “I Got A Story to Tell” LIVE right here in Cincinnati! It’s going down Saturday, May 18 at the Taft Theater. Buy your tickets to the show here: https://bit.ly/3UbIOsk

