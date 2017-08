Fantasia Performs at the Cincinnati Music Festival

Fantasia performed at the Cincinnati Music Festival for the second year in a row and had us on our feet! The former American Idol winner took the stage on Saturday night to the biggest crowd for the festival yet along with Usher, Bell Biv DeVoe, Anthony Hamilton and more! If you missed this performance or just want to check it out again check out some of Fantasia’s performance from the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by Procter and Gamble.

