Usher Performs at the Cincinnati Music Festival

Usher closed out the 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival with a high energy performance! Usher even surprised the crowd with special guest Lil Jon who DJed some of his set and did a couple of songs with him.

If you missed this performance or just want to relive it here’s a clip from Usher’s performance at the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by Procter and Gamble

