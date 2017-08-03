Honolulu’s Texting-While-Walking Ban Might Be The Best Idea We’ve Heard This Week

Photo by

National
Home > National

Honolulu’s Texting-While-Walking Ban Might Be The Best Idea We’ve Heard This Week

Walking behind someone with their head in their phone seriously sucks.

Written By: Stephanie Long, Cassius

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

There is literally nothing worse than walking behind someone who’s texting in New York City, and it only ever seems to happen when you really need to get somewhere. Like, fam. Do you really need to slow down that much to scroll through your email? And why not just—I don’t know—step aside while you do it?

Perhaps it’s time to take a few notes from Honolulu, Hawaii, where a bill was just signed into law that will make “distracted walking” illegal beginning in October. Honolulu is the first major U.S. city to make such a move, and you know what? We’re kind of all for it.

We hold the unfortunate distinction of being a major city with more pedestrians being hit in crosswalks, particularly our seniors, than almost any other city in the country,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell told reporters. As USA Today reported last year, there was a 10 percent hike in pedestrian fatalities in the first half of 2015, which was “the largest year-to-year increase in such deaths in four decades.”

Once the law takes effect, “first-time violators will be fined $15-$35; second-time violators within the same year will be on the hook for $35-$75; and those who get ticketed a third time will be charged $75-$99,” according to NPR.

Kudos to Honolulu for keeping pedestrians safe…which city will follow their lead? (What’s good, Mr. de Blasio?)

SOURCE: Honolulu.Gov, The Outline, USA Today, NPR

SEE ALSO:

Man Who Sued Date For Texting During Movie Gets His Money Back

US Urges Ban On Texting, Talking While Driving

Steph & Ayesha Curry Jet Set To Hawaii For A Family Vacation

9 photos Launch gallery

Steph & Ayesha Curry Jet Set To Hawaii For A Family Vacation

Continue reading Steph & Ayesha Curry Jet Set To Hawaii For A Family Vacation

Steph & Ayesha Curry Jet Set To Hawaii For A Family Vacation

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos