Rap Pioneer Kidd Creole Charged With Murder

Nathaniel Glover, a founding member of Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five, allegedly stabbed a homeless man.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
New York City police detectives arrested rap pioneer Nathaniel Glover on Wednesday and charged him with murder for the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in Midtown, Manhattan, NBC News New York reports.

Glover, 57, was a founding member of the 1980s rap group Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five, and was better known by his stage name Kidd Creole. According to the news outlet, Glover confessed to stabbing 55-year-old John Jolly.

The New York Daily News reported that Glover, who lives in the Bronx, worked as a security guard and handyman near the location of the stabbing. He was on his way to work at a building in the Times Square area when he had an encounter with Jolly, who was drunk.

A source told The Daily News that the two men, who didn’t know each other, got into an angry verbal exchange after Glover believed Jolly was making a sexual advance toward him.

“He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source told the newspaper. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.”

Jolly, a convicted rapist who was living at a homeless shelter, was found with three stab wounds to his chest before midnight on Tuesday. Tourists, who thought he was passed out, notified the authorities. Medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to The Daily News, Jolly had multiple arrests and served five years in prison for beating and raping a woman in 1997. He was a level 2 sex offender. Glover, who had four prior arrests, mainly for weapon possession, was identified on surveillance video.

A neighbor, Raymond Sanders, told NBC New York that Glover was “a nice guy” who worked all the time.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five created the break-out rap “The Message” in 1982 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

SOURCE:  NBC News New York, New York Daily News

