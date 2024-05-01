The Honda Battle of the Bands Ventures Out West In 2025

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The infamous Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) is taking its talents out West for the first time ever. Top HBCU marching bands will perform live next year at the iconic SoFi Stadium. Read more details on the upcoming festivities and learn how to secure tickets inside.

The nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands will bring its high energy and sound to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Six talented HBCU marching bands will perform live at the 2025 Invitational Showcase, making HBOB history as Honda brings the tradition and culture of HBCU schools to the West Coast for the first time.

“Honda continues its commitment to powering the dreams and success of HBCU students by providing experiences and opportunities like Honda Battle of the Bands,” said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Bringing Honda Battle of the Bands to California will provide a platform for these young musicians while expanding awareness of the rich legacy of HBCU schools.”

Southern California will finally experience the sweet goodness that is the Honda Battle of the Bands. As music and entertainment fans in the area and from all of the country look forward to six different bands taking the field next year, these HBCUs will demonstrate their unique sounds and extraordinary ability to get the crowd on its feet.

“We are thrilled to welcome Honda Battle of the Bands to our great city,” said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts. “Over the years we have crowned NBA, NFL, and Olympic champions. Now, the City of Inglewood will be home to a new group of champions when six HBCU marching bands take the field at SoFi Stadium in 2025.”

The bands will be selected through a voting process that includes HBOB fans, HBCU band directors and students, and Honda representatives. Starting July 15, fans can visit the HBOB website to vote for the HBCU marching bands they want to see perform at the 2025 Invitational Showcase in Los Angeles.

Honda has supported HBCUs for 35 years, acknowledging their critical role in providing higher education and opportunities for advancement within the Black community. This support includes scholarships, programs, and initiatives that celebrate the dreams and potential of HBCU students, shaping them into future Black leaders. Through HBOB and the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, Honda has impacted the lives of more than 300,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

Ahead of HBOB 2025, Honda reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to HBCU music education through a $500,000 grant to Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The grant is dedicated to awarding scholarships that will power the academic ambitions of HBCU student-musicians across the country. To learn more about the scholarship program, visit the official website.

Be sure to enjoy the first ever West Coast Honda Battle of the Bands February 1, 2025 at SoFi Stadium. Tickets will go on sale May 15 at the Honda Battle of the Bands website.

