‘Auntie Maxine’ Breaks Down Everything Blacks Have To Lose By Supporting Trump

Remember on the presidential campaign trail Donald Trump infamously asked Black voters what they have to lose by casting their ballot for him? The reasons are clear, six months into his presidency.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) summed it up for us in a series of tweets:

Trump asked what Blacks had to lose. It was apparently healthcare, housing, college admission, & freedom after Sessions locks everyone up — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) August 2, 2017

The longtime lawmaker also underscored the harmful agenda of Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

Sessions' history of hardline positions against criminal justice reform, immigration & the violence against women act are well documented — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) August 2, 2017

Sessions is a threat to our democracy, working to reverse civil rights gains in college admission, police misconduct, & crim justice reform — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) August 2, 2017

The Huffington Post said Waters is emerging as “a social media star” among liberals because she has boldly objected to Trump’s agenda, while many of her colleagues have been silent.

She recently inspired a gospel song after standing up to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

