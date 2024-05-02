100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tyra Banks had Her First Alcoholic Drink At 50!

Tyra Banks celebrated her 50th birthday with her very first alcoholic drink.

She said, “I could not wait to be 50. I felt it was a rite of passage to be my true self. I like to challenge misconceptions about aging by saying, ‘Child, I’m 50!’”

She continued, ” My mom and my best friend surprised me there; it was so magical. We took a seaplane and had a meal in the middle of nowhere. I even had an alcoholic

drink for the first time! It wasn’t worth it. I was like, ‘This is nasty!’”