Tyra Banks had Her First Alcoholic Drink At 50!
Tyra Banks celebrated her 50th birthday with her very first alcoholic drink.
She said, “I could not wait to be 50. I felt it was a rite of passage to be my true self. I like to challenge misconceptions about aging by saying, ‘Child, I’m 50!’”
She continued, ” My mom and my best friend surprised me there; it was so magical. We took a seaplane and had a meal in the middle of nowhere. I even had an alcoholic
drink for the first time! It wasn’t worth it. I was like, ‘This is nasty!’”
- How old were you when you had your first drink?
