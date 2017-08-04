National
As Trump Investigation Intensifies, Grand Jury Issues Subpoenas

A grand jury impaneled by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has issued subpoenas related to a 2016 meeting between Donald Trump’s son, son-in-law, and a Russian lawyer.

Written By: Asha French, Contributor

A grand jury impaneled by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate possible Russian interference in the 2016 election has issued subpoenas related to a meeting between then-candidate Donald Trump’s son, son-in-law, and a Russian lawyer, according to CNN. Trump has repeatedly defended himself, calling the investigation a “witch hunt,” as U.S. intelligence agencies believe that Russia did work with his campaign to secure the election.

Democratic and Republican senators met yesterday to introduce legislation that would prevent Trump from firing special counsel involved in the investigation, according to Reuters.

Mueller’s team will investigate records and testimonies related to the 2016 meeting. Federal investigators have already begun to probe Trump’s alleged financial ties to Russia. People familiar with the investigation told CNN that these ties offer a “more concrete path” to an eventual prosecution, while former federal prosecutor Thomas Zeno shared with the  Wall Street Journal that although a grand jury doesn’t guarantee anything, it is a sign that the investigation will not easily be shut down by President Trump. “[Mueller] wouldn’t do this if it were winding down.”

SOURCE: CNN

