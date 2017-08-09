Entertainment
Brandy Gets Roasted For Saying Whitney Houston ‘Passed The Torch’ To Her

Twitter shows no mercy.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
Brandy had social media in a stir with a post about her late mentor and friend Whitney Houston. Brandy tweeted a tribute to the deceased singer,  honoring her birthday. “Lord have mercy on my soul,” she wrote. “Happy Born Day Whitney. You live on in me… I can feel your Spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fair God Mother. I love you forever… thank you for trusting me with the torch!!! I remember every moment with you and I and I will cherish these miraculous moments forever and ever! I love you…. 8/9-2/11.”

While no one is denying the powerful pipes of B-Rocka, the idea that Whitney passed the torch to Brandy seemed to upset some people. See below:

Some folks even made fun of Brandy gushing about how close she is to Miss Houston.

In spite of it all, Brandy can still rely on her fans to have her back.

Once again, Twitter has no chill.

R.I.P, Whitney Houston.

 

Photos