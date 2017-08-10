Chris Brown Crept Into Rihanna’s Crop Over Mentions & Karrueche Tran Approves

‘s regal Crop Over look had everyone talking and hitting up her Instagram…including her ex-boyfriend,

It’s been a while since we’ve had to write one story about Rihanna and Chris, but here we are. Not even Rihanna can escape the ghosts o boyfriends past.

RiRi looked like she stepped out of a futuristic bajan fantasy for Crop Over this year, and everyone was celebrating her style. Her costume was an Internet sensation and it may prove to be one of her most iconic looks.

The shots of Rihanna must have been generating so much buzz that Chris couldn’t help but take a peek. We know this because he posted a flirty, googly-eyed emoji in her mentions. When a member of her Navy noticed his activity she immediately told him to back off. Not today. Not ever.

Whenfound out, he found the whole thing a wee bit sad.

“Drake feels it is time for Chris to grow up and move on from Rihanna,” an unnamed source told Hollywood Life. “Drake is very protective and has a lot of love for her even though he is not with Rihanna.”

Claws star an Chris’ ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, is being a bit more understanding. She told TMZ that she doesn’t blame him for reacting to Rihanna’s shots.

“She looked f*ckin’ good,” Karrueche said when asked what she thought of Chris commenting on RiRi’s picture. “I would do the same thing if that was my ex.”



