CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

He Said/She Said: Do All Men Cheat? June Ambrose & Yung Joc Tackle This Misguided Cliche

0 reads
Leave a comment

joc-june

Ask a random guy, ‘why men cheat?’ and he’s likely to say ‘because he can!’

There are many reasons someone might cheat on their significant other, but these days the popular consensus is that men cheat more easily and more frequently than women. We spend so much time in our office arguing with the opposite sex about the motivations behind their gender, we thought we should get some opinions from the stars. Check out what style maven, June Ambrose and rapper, Yung Joc (odd couple, we know) about why men cheat. You’ll be surprised with what they had to say!

HelloBeautiful: Is it true that all men cheat? Why do people think so?

Young Joc: Yes. I think it’s just a natural part of our animal instinct. It’s a part of us. We go out and hunt. In order to hunt, you have to finagle to survive and make it back home. In the process of being able to manipulate and dominate, other things happen in the process.

We could cheat physically and it won’t turn into anything, but if we cheat emotionally, you’re gonna have the hard lock and that’s generally going to turn into a physical thing too. We could smash and keep it moving. Women, when they start cheating emotionally, you done f*cked up, bro because that someone else has her mind and attention and a space in her heart. The heart works like a radio station. There’s only so many songs that could be played because it’s all about timing and how many slots are open. If you leave any slots open, somebody’s gonna fill in that blank. You cannot allow your woman’s attention to go anywhere else because your ass is gonna be in trouble if you do.

June Ambrose: Women cheat too, but I don’t worry about those things. I’m more afraid of you bringing something home than the action of cheating. It could happen and how you recover is the most important thing. Everyone’s decision is their own. I think if you constantly remind your partner how meaningful they are while you’re in the relationship, they will find it harder to feel the need to go out and look for something else because you’re having an open conversation about what can I do to make you want me, vice versa.

I think it’s very one-sided. We [women] always work so hard to stay sexy and desirable for him, but I think the men have to work hard too. If you make your man feel like, you’re not the only one who can cheat, it might be a little bit different. I think, as women, we don’t make them feel like there’s any consequences because I feel like we love harder. But sometimes, you luck up and end up with a man who loves harder too and that’s a nice gift.

You can’t judge because you never know what everyone else’s value is on a relationship and what’s more important at the end of the day and people make mistakes. Are you stupid if you take someone back after cheating? You’re stupid if it’s happened multiple times. The conversation is, maybe you don’t want to be in the relationship? You have to do what’s right for you.

Make sure to tune into BET Centric’s ‘According To Him & Her’, premiering on Friday, March 21 at 9pm/8c!

Related Stories:

Why Do Men Cheat On Loyal Women? One Man’s Interesting Take On Infidelity

June Ambrose Gives Easy Breezy Summer Style Tips [EXCLUSIVE]

Check Out This Gallery Of Our Fave Celebrity Couples Who Make It Last!

INSTADAILY: The Cutest Celebrity Couples Who Love PDA

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: The Cutest Celebrity Couples Who Love PDA

Continue reading INSTADAILY: The Cutest Celebrity Couples Who Love PDA

INSTADAILY: The Cutest Celebrity Couples Who Love PDA

He Said/She Said: Do All Men Cheat? June Ambrose & Yung Joc Tackle This Misguided Cliche was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

cheating , infidelity , june ambrose , Love , marriage , Relationships , Sex

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close