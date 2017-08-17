Black Fox News Host Receives Death Threats For Criticizing Trump

Fox News is a safe place for President Donald Trump’s supporters. They could always tune to the conservative station to avoid hearing negative views about their president. So, Trump’s unwavering supporters were outraged by the sharp criticism on Monday by the African-American host of the network’s show “The Specialist.”

The New York Times reports that Eboni Williams received at least 150 “menacing messages” from viewers who disliked her commentary berating Trump for siding with violent White supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

Fox News Host Eboni Williams receiving death threats after segment criticizing Trump's "both sides." By only 1 side.https://t.co/gGJBku7rxI — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) August 17, 2017

In her commentary , Williams described Trump’s initial remarks on the melee at the rally as “cowardly and dangerous.”

Williams said she is no longer willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt that Jews, Blacks, Hispanics and the LGBT community are segments of the nation who are included in his campaign promise to “Make America Great Again.” She added that Trump “did the math” and calculated that he’s willing to say anything to hold on to his racist base.



The response on social media was quick and furious:

@FoxNews You need to cancel The Specialists. Eboni Williams just called all Trump supporters racists. You are going down the tubes fast! — Tina Hessel (@hessel424) August 14, 2017

@FoxNews

I will never ever again tune in to

your show the Specialists

Eboni Williams racist rant about our President was uncalled for. — Steve (@stevyjoe1) August 14, 2017

@FoxNews Eboni Williams on a race rant on The Specialists calling a trump and his base racists. Done with that show — Robert Purcell (@Gbob61) August 14, 2017

Variety reported that Williams received many other comments that were more threatening:

“I should meet my maker soon, I shouldn’t be allowed to walk the streets of New York. They heard that I live in Harlem — Harlem needs to watch out,” Williams said, citing statements she received from angry Trump supporters.

According to Variety, Fox granted her request for additional security.

The Times said Williams, who considers herself politically moderate, criticized Trump partly because she felt that her viewers “deserved a diversity of viewpoints.”

“I felt utterly compelled in that moment, particularly as a Black woman who works on Fox News Channel, and has the privilege and a responsibility to address an audience that otherwise doesn’t necessarily get my point of view, or the point of view of people like me,” she said, according to The Times.

SOURCE: New York Times, Variety

