Hundreds March In Peaceful Candlelight Vigil In Charlottesville

Scores of anti-racism activists marched through Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday night in a candlelight vigil to honor Heather Heyer, who was killed during a counterprotest against a White supremacist rally on Saturday, ABC News reports.
In a somber procession, they walked the same path as the White nationalists marched during their rally and paused for a moment of silence at the place where a neo-Nazi supporter plowed through the counterprotest ranks with a car, slaying Heyer.
The police arrested and charged Alex Fields, 20, with second-degree murder for the death of 32-year-old Heyer. He also injured 19 other people in his terrorist attack.
Earlier on Wednesday, hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Heyer at a downtown Charlottesville theater, the Washington Post reported.
Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, urged the crowd to “make my child’s death worthwhile” by standing firm against hatred and injustice as her daughter did, the Associated Press reported.
“They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her,” Bro said, adding that her daughter’s death is “not the end.”
She said her daughter had a sense of accountability and encouraged those touched by Heyer’s sacrifice to also find “that spark of accountability.”
“You poke that finger at yourself like Heather would have done, and you make it happen,” she continued. “You take that extra step and you find a way to make a difference in the world!”
SOURCE: ABC News, Washington Post, Associated Press
