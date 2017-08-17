Entertainment
Jermichael Finley’s Baby’s Mama Drags Him For Marshawn Lynch Comments

She told him.

Jermichael Finley didn’t hold his tongue when he slammed Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick for protesting the National Anthem — but it looks like he’s met his match.

On Wednesday, the former NFL star’s ex-wife, Courtney Finley, took to Twitter to dispute his comments about the brave football players, and she didn’t hold back at all.

The mother of four wrote, “This serves as a reminder @jermichaelf88 in case you have forgotten; you are black. The athletes (foremost people) you are telling to sit down (or stand) and shut up are the very men that are protesting for your safety and equality in a country that has nearly revoked that right based on your skin color.”

She continued, “As a biracial mother of 4 black boys, that have been left to be raised by a single mother, I have deep and desperate gratitude for those that use their platform to fight for our community’s justice, safety, & equality. Don’t attempt to silence men that are brave enough to be a voice to those that have had their cries muffled. Don’t be so pathetically thirsty for attention that you choose to devalue another man’s motives. Don’t choose to be so insulting and imply professional athletes have no place in changing the world. Most importantly, don’t forget to look in the mirror and see that you too are black and have an obligation to derail racism as best you can for yourself and others. ”

Courtney advised her ex-husband, “If you don’t want to be part of the resolution to the racial inequalities in this country that’s on you, but for the sake of our 4 sons, don’t be part of the problem. I pray you will reevaluate your stance.”

Jermichael has yet to comment on his ex’s epic clap back.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

