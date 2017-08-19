Black Man Who Was Brutally Beaten By White Supremacists In Charlottesville Is Still Receiving Threats

Photo by

National
Black Man Who Was Brutally Beaten By White Supremacists In Charlottesville Is Still Receiving Threats

The mother of 20-year-old DeAndre Harris says the threats have created a sense of fear and paranoia for her son.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 1 day ago
DeAndre Harris—a Black man who was seen being brutally beaten by White supremacists in a video that went viral in the midst of the Charlottesville chaos—has been receiving threats, reports the New York Daily News.

Harris, 20, was attacked with poles by a group of racist men who yelled racial slurs while beating him in a Charlottesville parking lot. The outlet reports that he suffered a cut on his head, a chipped tooth, and a broken wrist.

Although Harris survived the incident, his mom says that the sense of fear and paranoia still lingers for him as he still receives threatening phone calls and messages on social media. “They took something away from him that he is never going to get back,” DeAndre’s mom, Felicia Harris, told the outlet. “DeAndre never had any fear about ever going anywhere or walking around. That personality that he has? Everybody loves Deandre … But now it’s like he’s so bottled up to where he does not want to speak or talk to people.”

Amongst the messages that he has received on social media was a video of a neo-Nazi vowing to burn the city down. Harris told her son to stay off of social media, the outlet writes. “He has enough to deal with already because he’s wearing the scars from that day. I mean it’s very emotional,” she said.

The New York Daily News reports that the Charlottesville Police Department has yet to arrest any of the suspects associated with the incident. Lee Merritt, DeAndre Harris’ attorney, will file a civil personal injury lawsuit when the individuals responsible for attacking DeAndre are found. A GoFundMe page has also been launched to raise money for DeAndre’s medical bills. It has reached over $160,000; surpassing its $50k goal.

Earlier this week, anti-racism activists gathered in Charlottesville, to honor Heather Heyer, who was killed during a counterprotest against a White supremacist rally.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

