Torri Hart Has One More Clap Back For Eniko Hart

Does it finally end here?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
2014 Heels Of Greatness Dinner

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Kevin Hart‘s current wife, Eniko Hart, had time to check an Instagram follower insinuating she broke up Kevin’s last marriage. Eniko insisted Kevin and his ex-wife Torrei Hart were already separated when she became romantic with Kevin. She even called out Torrei in a comment saying, “Those rumors were spread from her years ago because she wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrong doings as well.”

Torrei responded with a shady comment of her own saying, “You, Kevin, and I know the truth.” Now, it seems like Torrei is expanding on her statements thanks to a run in with TMZ. They caught up with the mother of Kevin’s two kids on Sunday outside the Laugh Factory in WeHo. Torrei was confused as to why Eniko would come after her on social media, she said, “That’s been so long ago. Why are we still trippin’ on that? I’m happy, I’m out here, successful business woman, launching my brands, doing what I need to do, I just did a big woman empowerment event yesterday…I wish I had the time that she had to sit around and read comments all day long.”

Torrei went on to say that she’s told Kevin and Eniko before that she’s happy for them. The only reason she recently addressed Eniko publicly was because of her children. “If my children see something that she’s writing that makes me look like a liar, no, I don’t care about anything but how my children feel about me.”

So I guess that means Kevin was having a fling with Eniko while he was still married to Torrei? Either way, it seem like Torrei’s trying to move on. You can catch her words for yourself here.

Continue reading Torri Hart Has One More Clap Back For Eniko Hart

Photos