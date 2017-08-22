Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join WE TV’s ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [VIDEO]

Peter and Amina may be taking another shot at love. Good luck with that!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

Hennessy V.S. Presents Nas And Kelly Rowland

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly might be trying to work things out (again), so they’re taking their troubles to WE tv.

We can hardly keep up with Peter’s bed hopping, so it’s hard to tell who he’s with at present. Last we knew, Peter told Amina that he wanted to be with his ex-girlfriend, Tara Wallace. As of the last Love & Hip Hop reunion, he’d asked Amina for a divorce–even though they were still sleeping together.

Well, things with Tara must have fizzled (at least for now) because Peter and Amina have joined the next season of Marriage Boot Camp on WE tv. And their teaser couldn’t have been shadier, as an announcer stated, “When your one true love, has more than one baby mama.” The on-again, off-again couple was then pictured against a backdrop of six different women.


If this is a preview of the mess that viewers will be treated to, we’re tuning in when this season of Marriage Boot Camp debuts in October. Besides, we wonder how long it will take for producers to bring Tara to the house.


If nothing else, this should make for a great storyline next season on Love & Hip Hop.

RELATED STORIES:

AM BUZZ: Amina Buddafly & Peter Gunz Give Birth To Second Child; The Rock Comes For His Co-Stars & More…

‘L&HH ATL’ Star Mimi Faust Tells Tara Wallace: ‘I Feel Your Pain’

You Can Have Him: Why No One Wins When Fighting Over A Man

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join WE TV’s ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [VIDEO]

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos